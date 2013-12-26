ESPN's FSU-Auburn Game Plan: 'BCS Megacast'

For college football’s big game, ESPN is going mega.

The sports programming giant will tilt all six of its TV platforms, plus audio and digital plays, toward its “BCS Megacast” presentation of the Vizio BCS National Championship between Florida State and Auburn at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

The gambit builds on ESPN’s “Full Circle” presentations featuring various coverage approaches to a single event across multiple TV and digital networks and radio platforms beginning in 2006.

The megacast move also precedes multiple-telecast coverage of the 2014 Final Four. Turner Sports and CBS will produce three different telecasts for each of the two national semifinal games, each with its own set of announcers. The traditional national telecast will run on TBS, while TNT and TruTV will simulcast the same games with announcers and camera angles tailored to each specific team.

