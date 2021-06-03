ESPN’s Burke Magnus Named President, Programming, Original Content
Exec has been with company since 1995
ESPN said Burke Magnus has been promoted to president, programming and original content, a new position at the Walt Disney Co.'s sports operation.
Previously executive VP, programming and original content, Magnus will continue to report to Jimmy PItaro, chairman of ESPN ad sports content.
Magnus was responsible for programming, rights acquisition and scheduling and in 2020 added oversight of original content on ESPN and ESPN Plus.
“Burke is a talented leader and collaborative colleague who has been instrumental in guiding ESPN through what has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging and critical periods in our history,” Pitaro said. “He is an industry-leading programming strategist who continues to take on new challenges with his signature combination of relationship building and creativity.”
Magnus joined ESPN in 1995 as a program associate.
