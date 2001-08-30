ESPNews preps multi-element play

Following the lead of CNN's Headline News, ESPNews unveils its spruced-up multi-element screen on Sept. 7, ESPN's 22nd anniversary.

The new look (more subdued than Headline News's version) is highlighted by a real-time scores-and-stats ticker that continuously, even during commercials. The channel also will feature ESPN.com interactive chats and polls, more breaking news and live press conferences.

ESPN execs have said they hope changes help boost distribution, which is projected reach 25 million subs in September. - Allison Romano