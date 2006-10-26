ESPNdeportes Wins Web Award
ESPN's Hispanic-targetted Web site, ESPNdeportes.com, has been named best Spanish-language sports Web site.
The Arroba de Oro award is for "contributions to the development of the Latin American Internet industry."
This was the first year that U.S. Hispanic Web sites were allowed to enter. The site also won for best homepage.
According to ESPN, there were more than 1,100 sites considered for the Web awards.
