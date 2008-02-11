ESPN360.com Names Damon Phillips VP

Damon Phillips was named vice president of ESPN360.com, the broadband complement to the company's cable network.

Based in Bristol, Conn., Phillips will oversee all programming and production for the online channel. He comes from USA Football, the National Football League's governing body, where he was assistant executive director.

He is founder of SportsTVInsider.com, which provides personalized TV sports schedules. And to round out the sports pedigree, he was a member of the Stanford Cardinal under future NFL coaches Bill Walsh and Dennis Green.