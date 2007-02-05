ESPN360 Offers "All Access" for Two Weeks in March

Just in time for College Basketball, ESPN360 will be available to all U.S. customers with a broadband Internet connection for the first two weeks of March. The free “All Access” offering of ESPN’s signature broadband service will be sponsored by Cisco from March 1 to 15 as ESPN360 All Access presented by Cicso.

ESPN360 is a web-based video application which provides live and archive video of sports events. This announcement comes after ESPN has taken some heat for making it difficult for some fans to watch local teams play by only airing games online in markets where local cable provider had not signed a contract with the Disney-owned sports channel.

ESPN360’s last “All – Access” period was from June 26 – July 19 and included programming topped by live simulcasts of FIFA World Cup quarterfinal and semi-final games