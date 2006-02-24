ESPN360 Gets Exclusive College B-Ball

In an online-only clash of the men’s college basketball titans, Villanova University will match up against St. John’s University on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN’s customized broadband service ESPN360.

Coverage will not be available anywhere else on television or online. This will be the second time that the service will exclusively feature a major sporting event. To add to the excitement, Villanova University moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 on Monday, Feb. 20, in the Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll.

ESPN 360 will roll in trucks, announcers and production teams for the game to create a full production experience for viewers of the service that regularly provides live games, access to highlights, analysis from ESPN commentators and extended SportsCenter interviews online.

ESPN360 is available in Villanova’s hometown of Philadelphia and in the St. John’s region of Queens, N.Y. via Verizon. The game will also be available to students and faculty members on both campuses.