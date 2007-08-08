ESPN360 to Feature More than 2,000 Live Sporting Events

ESPN is putting greater emphasis on live events for its ESPN360 broadband service, saying that it will feature more than 2,000 live sporting events in the next 12 months.

The service had featured more than 500 live events through July 2007.

A new user interface will launch this fall, and Jeff Cravens was named vice president and general manager of ESPN360.

The service will have the ability to stream multiple live events at a time. It is available free-of-charge to fans, currently in more than 15 million homes in the United States.