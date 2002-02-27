ESPN2 slates toned-down Knight biopic

After warning that upcoming original movie Season on the Brink includes

adult language, ESPN has decided to simulcast an edited version on ESPN2.

The movie will premiere on ESPN unedited March 10 at 8 p.m., with a bleeped

version airing at the same time on spinoff ESPN2.

Season on the Brink, the story of controversial former Indiana University

basketball coach Bobby Knight, contains "intense, adult language that is

sometimes associated with sports-team locker rooms, practices and game

situations," ESPN said in a prepared statement.

Season on the Brink will reair a half-dozen times following its premiere

on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Classic.