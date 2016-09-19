ESPN2 Launching New Show for Hispanic Fans

ESPN said it is launching Nacion ESPN, a new interactive sports show aimed at covering sports news and information for young, bilingual Hispanic sports fans in the U.S. that will appear on ESPN2.

Toyota has signed up as presenting sponsor of Nacion ESPN. Gillette, Allstate and Taco Bell are also inaugural sponsors.

Nacion ESPN will be hosted by Jorge Sedano, Bernardo Osuna and Marly Rivera. It is scheduled to debut Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. ET.

The program is a fusion of the two Emmy Award-winning shows, ESPN’s SportsNation and Nación ESPN on ESPN Deportes. While following a similar format, the new show will leverage the crossover that exists between the programs, serving as an authentic connection between the ESPN and ESPN Deportes audiences.

The show will be produced in English, but guests will be free to communicate in their language of preference—Spanish or English—ESPN said.

“Adding Jorge, Marly and Bernardo to existing voices we have on His and Hers, First Take and Highly Questionable strengthens our commitment to better serve a diverse sports fan base while also generating opportunities for advertisers with a total market approach,” said Freddy Rolón, VP and general manager of ESPN Deportes. “Nación ESPN will speak to the audience in a way that resonates with their evolving multicultural lifestyles and interests.”

As the presenting sponsor, Toyota will be featured across all elements of the program including graphics, segments, promotions and across the show’s digital and social media platforms. Gillette, Allstate and Taco Bell will also be integrated into features and segments of the show.

“Toyota and ESPN have a decade-long partnership, working together on industry-leading programming, from SportsNation to Nación ESPN on ESPN Deportes,” said Lisa Materazzo, general manager of media strategy and engagement at Toyota Motor Sales. “Bringing Nación to the ESPN2 audience evolves how we reach a Hispanic audience in a smart, compelling way.”