ESPN2 Enters Late-Night Talk Game
By Ben Grossman
ESPN2 is making its long-rumored move into late-night original programming by shifting Quite Frankly With Stephen A. Smith to weeknights at 11 p.m. ET. The move takes effect Monday, Jan. 30. ESPN2 had been airing the hour-long talk show at 6:30 p.m.
The network also is developing a 30-minute version of its morning show, Mike & Mike in the Morning, for an early-evening time slot beginning Jan. 30. Mike & Mike is an ESPN radio show that ESPN2 began simulcasting Jan. 2.
