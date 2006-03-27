ESPN2, Classic Hit Subscriber Milestones

According to Nielsen Media Research figures for April, ESPN2 now reaches more than 90,043,000 U.S. homes, and ESPN Classic can be found in 60,596,000 homes.

ESPN2 launched Oct. 1, 1993, and reached 50, 60, 65, 70, 75 and 80 million homes faster than any network, becoming the second most-distributed and most-viewed national sports network behind ESPN, which surpassed 90 million homes last June.

ESPN Classic started at less than 8 million households in 1997 and has grown at an average of more than a half million households per month to its current level.

George Bodenheimer, president, ESPN and ABC Sports, remarked, “The pace of ESPN2 and ESPN Classic’s distribution and their record-setting viewership speak to each network’s programming strength.These milestones clearly illustrate both ESPN2 and ESPN Classic’s undeniable relevance to fans."