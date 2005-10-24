ESPN, Zodiac Got Game

ESPN and Zodiac Gaming, a developer of interactive games delivered through digital cable set-top boxes, will develop a line of ESPN-branded games.

The games will include baseball, basketball, football and auto racing, and are expected to integrate ESPN personalities and programming.

ESPN will be responsible for marketing and licensing the games to affiliates.

Video games delivered over video-on-demand services or downloaded to a set-top box continue to gain more interest. SeaChange International has a system that lets users play games for Playstation and other platforms through the digital set-top.

The market is expected to take off in earnest in 2006.

