ESPN Wins the Week

ESPN was the most viewed cable network during prime for the week ending Dec. 18, averaging 2.93 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The sports network’s Dec. 18 Falcons/Bears game at 8:30 p.m. and its Broncos/Bills game on Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m. were the two most viewed cable programs for the week, averaging 10.45 million and 6.01 million total viewers, respectively.

USA was the second most viewed cable network in prime for the week, averaging 2.89 million total viewers. The network’s programming took the next three slots after football with WWE Raw showings at 10 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 12, averaging 5.14 and 5.09 million total viewers respectively, and a Dec. 18 episode of Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. on USA averaged 4.68 million viewers.

The next most viewed cable networks in prime for the week were: TNT, averaging 2.42 million viewers; Lifetime, averaging 2.14 million; and TBS, averaging 2.05 million.