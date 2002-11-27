ESPN wins with football
Impressive National Football League ratings helped ESPN to finish November
with a 2.4 average prime time rating, more than one-half of a rating point ahead
of its closest competitor, Lifetime Television, according to a Turner
Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.
ESPN's ratings increased 33 percent over last November.
ESPN's Sunday Night Football franchise accounted for the month's four highest-rated shows.
In fact, the only non-ESPN show to rank among November's top 10 cable shows was Nickelodeon's ratings smash, SpongeBob SquarePants.
Lifetime, which posted a 1.8 average in prime time, took the second spot.
Turner Network Television came in third with a 1.7 average.
Nickelodeon and USA Network rounded out the top five,
each with 1.6 ratings.
