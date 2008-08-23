ESPN Will Jump Into Olympic Bid Pool

ESPN chief George Bodenheimer says ESPN/ABC is “very interested” in future Olympics rights, and will be in on the bidding process for the 2014 Winter Games and 2016 Summer Games.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Michael Phelps' sweep of the swimming gold medals at the Beijing Olympic Games, NBC signed a deal with USA Swimming to broadcast the 2009 World and U.S. Championships, as well as the U.S. Championships in 2010 and 2011. Phelps will compete.

Also last week, Seth Winter, senior VP for NBC Sports and Olympics, indicated that NBC sold as much as $35 million in ads after the Beijing Olympics began, adding to the $1 billion sold prior to the Games. Winter also says NBC may close on some “pretty significant deals” for the Vancouver 2010 and London 2012 Games within a few months.