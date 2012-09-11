ESPN Weighs In to Boost HBO Boxing

HBO and ESPN said they are getting in the ring together to

create a program to boost boxing.

As part of the agreement, the two networks will coordinate

on promotional support for pay-per-view boxing events, starting with the Sept.

15 bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Sergio Martinez in Las Vegas.

As part of the agreement, ESPN and ESPN Deportes' programs

including SportsCenter will have access

to key content and information surrounding marquee HBO Pay-Per-View boxing

events, including fighter interviews. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will also televise

the HBO series 24/7 leading up to HBO

Pay-Per-View fights.

ESPN subscribers will also be able to watch live fighter

weigh-ins and pre- and post-fight press conferences for HBO pay per view events

via ESPN3, WatchESPN and ESPN on Xbox Live.

"There is a very deep commitment at HBO to grow the sport of

boxing and broaden the exposure for the top fighters and events," Mark Taffet,

senior VP of sports operations and pay-per-view at HBO, said in a statement.

"This collaboration with ESPN will benefit fight fans that already love the

sport, will attract many more sports fans to connect with boxing, and will greatly

enhance the visibility of the fighters that are featured in HBO Pay-Per-View

events."

"This agreement is a testament to ESPN and HBO's leadership

in the sports media industry," said Marie Donoghue, senior VP of global

business strategy and development at ESPN. "ESPN continues to provide sports

fans with greater access to events across various platforms and this

agreement further extends our commitment to serve the fan."