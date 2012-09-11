ESPN Weighs In to Boost HBO Boxing
HBO and ESPN said they are getting in the ring together to
create a program to boost boxing.
As part of the agreement, the two networks will coordinate
on promotional support for pay-per-view boxing events, starting with the Sept.
15 bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Sergio Martinez in Las Vegas.
As part of the agreement, ESPN and ESPN Deportes' programs
including SportsCenter will have access
to key content and information surrounding marquee HBO Pay-Per-View boxing
events, including fighter interviews. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will also televise
the HBO series 24/7 leading up to HBO
Pay-Per-View fights.
ESPN subscribers will also be able to watch live fighter
weigh-ins and pre- and post-fight press conferences for HBO pay per view events
via ESPN3, WatchESPN and ESPN on Xbox Live.
"There is a very deep commitment at HBO to grow the sport of
boxing and broaden the exposure for the top fighters and events," Mark Taffet,
senior VP of sports operations and pay-per-view at HBO, said in a statement.
"This collaboration with ESPN will benefit fight fans that already love the
sport, will attract many more sports fans to connect with boxing, and will greatly
enhance the visibility of the fighters that are featured in HBO Pay-Per-View
events."
"This agreement is a testament to ESPN and HBO's leadership
in the sports media industry," said Marie Donoghue, senior VP of global
business strategy and development at ESPN. "ESPN continues to provide sports
fans with greater access to events across various platforms and this
agreement further extends our commitment to serve the fan."
