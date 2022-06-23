ESPN, WCVB-TV Get Exclusive Boston Marathon Broadcast Rights

The Boston Athletic Association on Wednesday said that starting in 2023 ESPN will become the exclusive national television outlet for the Boston Marathon and WCVB-TV, the Hearst station in Boston, has the local rights to the event.

NBCU showed the 2022 race on USA Network and Peacock. Local coverage was provided by WBZ-TV.

The Patriot Day race is returning to both ESPN and WCVB ESPN aired the road race in the early 1980s and then from 1997-2004.. WCVB provided wire-to-wire coverage of the marathon from 1982 through 2006, including the largest Boston Marathon in history—the centennial Boston Marathon in 1996 featured 35,868 finishers.

WCVB also becomes the exclusive year-round local TV and streaming partner for all Boston Athletic Association events.

“The B.A.A. and the Boston Marathon are esteemed around the world and beloved by our community, and to be launching this exclusive partnership as WCVB marks 50 years in broadcasting and service to the community is especially fitting,” said Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB President and General Manager. “WCVB has a proud history of covering the market’s marquee events, and the Boston Marathon is the perfect addition to Channel 5’s signature, local programming. We also look forward to working with the B.A.A. year-round to highlight their many other athletic events as well as the great work they do in the community.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most recognizable and best-known sporting events and we’re proud to be able to bring it to ESPN viewers for years to come,” added Burke Magnus, President, Programming and Original Content, for ESPN. “We look forward to working with the B.A.A. and WCVB to present the stories and athletic achievements of this classic race.”

ESPN will broadcast the 127th Boston Marathon, scheduled to take place on April 17, 2023, on its flagship channel from 8:30 a.m. ET until 1:00 p.m. ET. ESPN will also have coverage of the race within SportsCenter before the live coverage and later in the day, as well as coverage appearing on other ESPN shows and platforms.

ESPN televises other endurance events including the TCS New York City Marathon, NCAA Division I Indoor & Outdoor Track and Field Championships, NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, the American Track League and the Penn Relays.

Live coverage of the Boston Marathon will air on WCVB beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET through 8:00 p.m. ET. The race will be exclusively simulcast regionally on Hearst Television owned sister-stations WMUR-TV, Manchester, N.H.; WMTW-TV, Portland/Auburn, Maine and WPTZ-TV, Burlington, Vermont/Plattsburgh, N.Y.). The Boston Marathon will also be live streamed on Very Local Boston, and the streaming platform will host year-round content featuring the B.A.A

“We’re honored to partner with ESPN and WCVB Channel 5, respected market leaders who bring a spirit of innovation and thoughtful storytelling that will propel the mission of the B.A.A. and legacy of the world’s oldest annual marathon forward,” said Jack Fleming, acting Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. “Both have established a tradition of broadcasting world-class athletic events, and we are excited to build on this tradition together into the future.” ■