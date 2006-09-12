ESPN Viewers Were Ready for Some Football

According to the network, the first regular season Monday Night Football game on ESPN, a first-ever NFL double-header, produced its biggest audience ever.



ESPN topped 9 million households for the first time (9,177,000, 9.9 rating to be exact). Its previous record was also NFL, the 8,927,000 who tuned in to a Dec. 25, 1994 game between the Dolphins and Lions. Monday night's record audience saw the Redskins fall to the Vikings in a nail-biter and the Chargers beat up on Oakland.



ESPN points out that the games also drew a bigger audience than any of the broadcast networks, and was the second biggest cable audience ever behind the November 1993 debate between Ross Perot and Al Gore (11,174,000 on CNN).