ESPN to Vet Vick Issues in Town Meeting

Continuing to take a page from co-owned Nightline, ESPN will hold a town meeting Sept. 25 in Atlanta to discuss Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick's involvement in dogfighting.

Bob Ley will host, with a "panel of personalities" weighing in and audience participation.

ESPN will discuss the racially divisive case in a 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. telecast that will be simulcast on ESPN Radio and Webcast online.

The network held its last town meeting July 25 in San Francisco to talk about Barry Bonds, the home-run-record chase and steroids.