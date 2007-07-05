ESPN Unveils All Star Coverage

ESPN has unveiled their coverage for the 2007 Major League Baseball All Star Game festivities. While the game itself will air on Fox July 10th, ESPN will broadcast the State Farm Home Run Derby, XM All Star Futures Game and the celebrity softball game from AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The Home Run Derby, held on July 9th, will be anchored by Chris Berman, who will be joined at the desk by analysts Dusty Baker and Joe Morgan. Baseball analyst Peter Gammons and reporter Erin Andrews will also contribute. ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne will be reporting during the derby from a kayak in McCovey Cove, an inlet of the San Francisco Bay right over the right field wall where at least a few home runs from the derby could expect to land. The cove will also have a “scuba cam” which will provide some unique views of balls landing in McCovey Cove.

Following the derby, ESPN will premiere their miniseries The Bronx Is Burning, which is about the summer of 1977 and the New York Yankees.

ESPN will also cover the All Star Futures Game, which features baseballs best minor league players in a USA vs. The World format. As well as The All Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game, which will feature celebs such as Jimmy Kimmel and Kevin Dillon teaming up with former San Francisco Giants to play softball.

In a first for ESPN’s all star coverage, ESPN360, ESPN’s broadband video site, will broadcast the home run derby live on July 9th, as well as the futures game and softball game on July 8th.