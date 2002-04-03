ESPN tops sports Emmy noms

The 23rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards nominees

were revealed Wednesday.

The nominations, announced Wednesday, included two shows with five nominations

each: 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel' on HBO and NASCAR on Fox.

ESPN led the field with 25 nominations, followed by Fox with 24.

CBS and Home Box Office each had 14, followed by NBC with nine and ABC with

eight.

Turner Network Television had five and ESPN2 had four.

Fox Sports Net got three, while ESPN Classic received two.

One nomination each went to CNBC, Outdoor Life Network, TBS Superstation and

USA Network.

The awards will be presented at a black-tie dinner ceremony to be held

Tuesday, April 23, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.