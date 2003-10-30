ESPN Tops October Cable Ratings

On the strength of its football and baseball coverage, ESPN powered to the top of the cable ratings chart for October. The sports net collected an average 2.4 rating in prime with 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

ESPN's Oct. 26 telecast of The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game was the month's highest-rated show with a 7.8 rating.

The Disney Channel followed with a 1.9 average in prime and 2.2 million viewers. TNT and Nickelodeon both notched 1.8 household averages with 2 million viewers.

USA Network and Cartoon Network rounded out the top five, each with a 1.7 rating and 1.8 million viewers. USA's prime time marks have received a nice boost from off-nets of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

, which draws about 2 million viewers.

TLC perked up in October to a 1.3 average rating and 1.5 million viewers. Its Oct. 5 stunt Trading Space$: 100 Grand

attracting a stunning 7.0 rating and 9 million viewers.