Trending

ESPN Tops Cable’s Weekly Heap

By

ESPN soared to the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings last week on the strength of its National Football League coverage.

ESPN tallied a 2.3 rating in prime time with 2.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data for Oct. 6-12. Its Sunday Night Football
game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks Oct. 12 pulled in an impressive 7.8 rating, making it the top-rated cable program of the week.

Disney Channel remained hot last week with a 1.9 rating and 2.2 million viewers. Its newest show, Lilo & Stich: The Series
, debuted Oct. 12 to a promising 3.5 rating.

Rounding out the top five were Turner Network Television (1.8 rating and 2 million viewers); Nickelodeon (1.8, 2 million); and Lifetime Television, USA Network and Cartoon Network, each with a 1.7 rating and about 1.9 million viewers.

MTV: Music Television's latest reality sensation, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica
, continues to build. The show grabbed a robust 3.1 rating for its Oct. 7 episode. Its lead-in, The Real World Paris
,
also posted a 3.1.