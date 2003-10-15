ESPN Tops Cable’s Weekly Heap

ESPN soared to the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings last week on the strength of its National Football League coverage.

ESPN tallied a 2.3 rating in prime time with 2.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data for Oct. 6-12. Its Sunday Night Football

game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks Oct. 12 pulled in an impressive 7.8 rating, making it the top-rated cable program of the week.

Disney Channel remained hot last week with a 1.9 rating and 2.2 million viewers. Its newest show, Lilo & Stich: The Series

, debuted Oct. 12 to a promising 3.5 rating.

Rounding out the top five were Turner Network Television (1.8 rating and 2 million viewers); Nickelodeon (1.8, 2 million); and Lifetime Television, USA Network and Cartoon Network, each with a 1.7 rating and about 1.9 million viewers.

MTV: Music Television's latest reality sensation, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica

, continues to build. The show grabbed a robust 3.1 rating for its Oct. 7 episode. Its lead-in, The Real World Paris

,

also posted a 3.1.