ESPN tops cable ratings

Thanks in part to stellar National Football League ratings, ESPN claimed the top spot in the

cable Nielsen Media Research race last week.

ESPN finished the week of Nov. 11 through 17 with a 2.4 prime time average.

Its Nov. 17 telecast of the New England Patriots-Oakland Raiders matchup

earned an impressive 8.4 rating, cable's highest-rated show for the week.

USA Network grabbed second place with a better-than-usual 1.9 average. Its

latest original movie, Murder in Greenwich, posted a strong 3.5 rating for

its Nov. 15 premiere, and theatrical movie Next Friday performed

surprisingly well, notching a 3.3 rating Nov. 17.

Lifetime Television found itself in an unfamiliar third-place position with a 1.8 prime

time average. Turner Network Television followed with a 1.7 rating and Nickelodeon rounded out the top

five with a 1.5.

USA's sister network, Sci Fi Channel, had a strong week, with a 1.1 average in

prime time.

The History Channel and A&E Network posted identical 0.9 ratings, although

History outdelivered its sister network by about 20,000 households.