ESPN tops cable ratings
Thanks in part to stellar National Football League ratings, ESPN claimed the top spot in the
cable Nielsen Media Research race last week.
ESPN finished the week of Nov. 11 through 17 with a 2.4 prime time average.
Its Nov. 17 telecast of the New England Patriots-Oakland Raiders matchup
earned an impressive 8.4 rating, cable's highest-rated show for the week.
USA Network grabbed second place with a better-than-usual 1.9 average. Its
latest original movie, Murder in Greenwich, posted a strong 3.5 rating for
its Nov. 15 premiere, and theatrical movie Next Friday performed
surprisingly well, notching a 3.3 rating Nov. 17.
Lifetime Television found itself in an unfamiliar third-place position with a 1.8 prime
time average. Turner Network Television followed with a 1.7 rating and Nickelodeon rounded out the top
five with a 1.5.
USA's sister network, Sci Fi Channel, had a strong week, with a 1.1 average in
prime time.
The History Channel and A&E Network posted identical 0.9 ratings, although
History outdelivered its sister network by about 20,000 households.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.