ESPN Tops Cable Prime Time

For the second week in a row, football helped ESPN take the top three cable programming slots and rank as the top-viewed network in prime for the week ending Nov. 6, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Nov. 6 Eagles-Redskins game, the week’s most-viewed basic cable program, averaged 11.2 million total viewers.

ESPN averaged 3.5 million in prime for the week. USA was behind ESPN, with an average 2.31 million total viewers, and TNT took third with 2.06 million.

Other notable ratings for cable programs included Nov. 6’s 11 p.m. premiere of The Boondocks during Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The program averaged 2.32 million total viewers. It also averaged 879,00 viewers 18-34 and 580,000 viewers 18-24, setting records in those demographics for a new series premiere in Adult Swim, according to Cartoon Network.