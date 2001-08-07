ESPN Today establishes foothold

ESPN's interactive channel ESPN Today, which is available on DirecTV, has attracted about 500,000 users since it launched last month.

The channel is currently only available to 2 million DirecTV subscribers who have the satellite providers interactive package. ESPN says is working with MSOs and other satellite providers to develop the channel on additional systems.

ESPN Today gives viewers stats, headlines, scores and schedules to enhance the channel's regular sports programming. DirecTV's interactive technology is powered by Wink. - Allison Romano