ESPN To Air 'Daily Wager' Alternate NBA Telecast

ESPN said it will air an alternative presentation of an NBA game featuring betting content and commentary for the first time on Wednesday when the Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers.

As legalized betting spreads from state to state, networks are figuring out how to incorporate more news about odds, point spreads and propositions into their coverage. Fantasy sports and sports books are becoming big advertisers and partners with leagues and broadcasters.

The NBA Wednesday Night presented by State Farm: Daily Wager Special will appear on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN Plus. The traditional telecast of the game will appear on ESPN.

The betting-centric version of the game will feature commentators from ESPN's Daily Wager program, including analysts Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Flughum. Their material will emanate from ESPN's Las Vegas Studios.

The special will include a 15 minute pre-game show and a dedicated half time show.