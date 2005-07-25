ESPN Ties Maris

ESPN will broadcast 61 games in high-definition on ESPN and ESPN2 this month, a record for the network. Unlike Roger Maris’ famous record of 61 homers in a single season, this particular milestone will be asterisk free.

“We’re clearly trying to drive interest in ESPN2 HD,” says Bryan Burns, ESPN VP, strategic planning and business development.

ESPN2 HD has yet to find widespread cable distribution, but the network hopes HD telecasts of the Little League World Series and the Pilot Pen professional tennis tournament will get some attention. This fall, viewers can expect about 70 college football games to be shown in high-def. Burns says the network has done "a lot of schedule juggling," ensuring it has enough trucks to accomodate the sale of HD football.