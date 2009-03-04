ESPN To Televise First Live Heavyweight Title Fight

ESPN will televise its first heavyweight championship fight ever on March 21 when World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko defends his title against Juan Carlos Gomez.

The fight, the first for Klitschko since winning the title for the third time this past October against Samuel Peter, will air live at 5 p.m. from Stuttgart, Germany on ESPN, as well as on the ESPN360 broadband channel and ESPN Mobile TV.

Play-by-play announcer Brian Kenny and analyst Teddy Atlas will call the action for ESPN.

The following Friday, ESPN2's Friday Night Fights will air Peter's return to the ring after the Klitschko loss, when he fights contender Eddie Chambers.

