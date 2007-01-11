ESPN Taps Two For PR Posts

ESPN has gone outside the company for two new communicators.



Crystal Howard, corporate communications manager for New Era Cap Co. (sports-team-branded hats) , has joined ESPN as director of communications, in charge of media relations for ESPN consumer products, home entertainment, interactive, ESPN Zones and publishing.



Any Phillips, director of PR for Versus (formerly Outdoor Life) will be director of communications, overseeing media relations and publicity for ESPN.com and its ESPN360 effort to promote across its various platforms.