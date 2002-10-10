ESPN taps trio for NBA sidelines

ESPN is dispatching three veteran reporters to the sidelines for its upcoming

National Basketball Association coverage.

David Aldridge, Michele Tafoya and Sal Masekela will be courtside reporters

when ESPN's new NBA TV package tips off later this month.

ESPN -- which is sharing TV rights with ABC, Turner Sports and the league's own

digital channel -- will air NBA games Wednesdays and Fridays.

Aldridge will also work on ABC's Sunday-afternoon games.

Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, a fixture during NBC's NBA days, will provide

features for ABC and ESPN.