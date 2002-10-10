ESPN taps trio for NBA sidelines
ESPN is dispatching three veteran reporters to the sidelines for its upcoming
National Basketball Association coverage.
David Aldridge, Michele Tafoya and Sal Masekela will be courtside reporters
when ESPN's new NBA TV package tips off later this month.
ESPN -- which is sharing TV rights with ABC, Turner Sports and the league's own
digital channel -- will air NBA games Wednesdays and Fridays.
Aldridge will also work on ABC's Sunday-afternoon games.
Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, a fixture during NBC's NBA days, will provide
features for ABC and ESPN.
