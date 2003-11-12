ESPN Taps Thomson for $15M in Gear

ESPN's move to HD just got a lot more expensive after the company purchased more than $15 million worth of HD equipment from Thomson.

ESPN's HD facility in the network’s 120,000 sq. ft. Bristol, Conn. home will use Grass Valley brand gear, including production switchers, cameras, routing systems, control systems and modular products. The network is expected to step up in March with HD versions of SportsCenter and other studio programs, complementing its HD live event telecasts.

Specific gear includes the Grass Valley Kalypso HD switcher, a Trinix large-scale video routing switcher with 1024x512 inputs and outputs, and an Apex audio router with 1500x800 inputs and outputs. Grass Valley LDK 6000 mk II Standard multi-format HD cameras and several hundred 16-channel Kameleon output distribution amplifier modules will also be used to route digital audio and video signals to the facility router and throughout the building.