ESPN taps Garcia
ESPN has tapped Lino Garcia to head its expanding Spanish-language
service.
Garcia, most recently vice president of affiliate marketing and local ad
sales for Universal Television, will be general manager for ESPN Deportes.
He will oversee programming, production, affiliate sales, advertising sales
and marketing.
ESPN currently offers ESPN Deportes as a Sunday-night service, but it plans to
build it out to a stand-alone network.
