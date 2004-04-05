ESPN Taps Black Eyed Peas for Ads

ESPN will collaborate with hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas in the network’s new campaign for the National Basketball Association playoffs and finals.

The spots will use the song "Let’s Get It Started," with special lyrics playing up the drama of the NBA postseason. The ads also feature Carlos Santana on guitar.

The campaign’s tagline is ":24 To Live," a nod to the intensity produced by basketball’s shot clock.

The campaign was created by Wieden + Kennedy, New York, and will feature 30- and 15-second spots on ESPN. The campaign also includes ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN Radio, and ABC Radio.