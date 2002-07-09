ESPN takes us to the Junction

ESPN's second original movie will tackle legendary college football coach

Bear Bryant's controversial, but memorable, method for building a championship

team.

The Junction Boys, based on a book by Jim Dent, tells the story of Texas

A&M University's 1954 football training camp. Then-coach Bryant gathered

prospective players in Junction, Texas, for a 10-day training camp in 120-degree

temperatures. 100 players labored for hours without food or water, and 35

eventually made the team.

ESPN plans to debut the movie in December, just as college football's bowl

season get underway. Veteran producer Orly Adelson will executive producer and

the movie is written and directed by Michael Robe.

ESPN's first made-for-TV Season on the Brink, about controversial

former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight, debuted last March. The

project logged high ratings but also created a stir thanks to a generous amount

of expletives.