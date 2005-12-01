ESPN Suspends Irvin After Arrest

ESPN has suspended NFL analyst Michael Irvin for one week following his arrest in Texas last Friday on a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. While ESPN does not comment on such matters, sources close to the network say ESPN was upset with his failure to inform them of the incident.

The network learned of the incident when contacted by members of the media on Sunday.

Irvin, who appears on the network’s NFL coverage every Sunday and Monday, will be back on the air Dec. 11.