ESPN 'Super-Serves' Sports

Univision may have the rights to the 2006 World Cup, but ESPN Deportes is looking to get its own ratings kick out of the tournament.

At its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York, the two-year old Spanish-language network unveiled new show, El Reportero, a Spanish-language version of Dream Job.

The lucky winner’s broadcast career will include reporting on the Spanish-language network for soccer shows, SportsCenter, and will culminate in calling World Cup Soccer games in Germany in 2006.

The nationwide search for “avid, articulate and passionate soccer fans” will include stops in Hispanic-heavy Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, with additional cities to be announced later.

Deportes also revealed the flagship issue of La Revista, its monthly magazine published and distributed in association with ESPN and Televisa Editorial.

Featuring a combination of original material in Spanish and translated information from its English-language counterpart, the magazine will highlight content of most interest to Hispanic sports fans.

“The Latino sports fan is a fan of all the sports in the general market,” says Lino Garcia, general manager, ESPN Deportes, “we want to be able to not just serve them but to super-serve them.”

ESPN Deportes is currently in 1 million Hispanic households and is available to over 10 million households.

