ESPN Sunday Night Football scores

ESPN's Sunday Night Football National Football League telecasts
averaged a 6.3 rating over 18 games this season, propping up the channel's
fourth-quarter and year-end ratings.

ESPN notched a 1.9 primetime average in the fourth quarter and finished the
year with a 1.3 rating. The year-end number was weighed down by a 0.9 average
rating for the first half of 2001.

Sunday Night Football also yielded ESPN's highest rating, a 9.1 for the
Dec. 16 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore
Ravens.