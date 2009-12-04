ESPN Stocks Up On World Cup Talent

On a day that must surely be bringing smiles to faces in Bristol and beyond, ESPN

announced the addition of five analysts to its upcoming 2010 FIFA World Cup

coverage.

John Harkes and Alexi Lalas-currently soccer analysts for

the network-will be traveling to South Africa for the tourney in

June, along with former World Cup players Ruud Gullit, Steve McManaman, Efan

Ekoku and former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez.

The announcement comes the same day as the World Cup Draw, whichsaw the U.S. pull England as its opening matchup-the first time the two

will face off in World Cup play since 1950. The U.S.

will also face Slovenia and Algeria in the first round, teams that give the U.S. a

good chance of advancing in the tournament.

McManaman, Gullit and Ekoku currently serve as television

commentators in England.

Martinez will return to Wigan

after completing his coverage with ESPN.

"Ruud, Steve, Efan, John and Alexi will bring fans the

first-hand experience they all have from being part of the most popular - and,

arguably the most competitive - sporting event in the world, while Roberto will

offer a tactician's insight," said Jed Drake, ESPN senior VP and executive

producer for event production, announcing the additions. "Their in-depth

knowledge of the game and post-career roles as television commentators and

manager will help elevate our coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup across ESPN's

media platforms."