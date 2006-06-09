ESPN Still a Poker Player

ESPN will continue to carry the World Series of Poker after reaching a new, multi-year agreement with Harrah’s Entertainment. The deal is highlighted by ive pay-per-view and online coverage of the final table (essentially the championship game) at this year’s event.

For a suggested price of $24.95, viewers can purchase the right to see the final in real time.

The pay-per-view element is in addition to the network’s regular coverage of the event, which includes run-up events as well as taped coverage of the finals. The 2006 series begins on July 18 on ESPN and includes 32 hour episodes.

This marks the eighth time ESPN has carried the World Series of Poker since 1993.

