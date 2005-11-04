ESPN to Simulcast College Football to Florida Residents

After Hurricane Wilma knocked out power and cable service to millions in South Florida, ESPN will simulcast Saturday night’s marquee Virginia Tech-University of Miami football game on local ABC stations. The Disney-owned sports giant is making the game available to interested South Florida ABC stations, including WPLG in the hard-hit Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market.

“The devastation throughout Florida has lead us to work in conjunction with the local cable operators and the ABC affiliates in order to deliver Miami football to South Florida residents,” James Brown, senior VP, field sales at Disney and ESPN Networks Affiliate Sales and Marketing, said in a statement.