ESPN sets originals block

ESPN is launching a Sunday-night original block Jan. 20 to showcase its

growing portfolio of entertainment programming.

The three-hour block will feature series and specials, as well as ESPN's

first original movie, A Season on the Brink: The Bob Knight Story, which

will airMarch 2.

Mohr Sports, a new series hosted by Jerry Maguire star and

comedian Jay Mohr, debuts Feb. 9.

The first episode of Down Low: Life in the D-League, a new series on

life in the National Basketball Association's new developmental league, will

premiere in the block.

ESPN will rotate in several existing series, including talk show Pardon

the Interruption, documentary-style Sidelines and The

Season.

Come spring, the block will be moved to another -- still undecided --

night.