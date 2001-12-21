ESPN sets originals block
ESPN is launching a Sunday-night original block Jan. 20 to showcase its
growing portfolio of entertainment programming.
The three-hour block will feature series and specials, as well as ESPN's
first original movie, A Season on the Brink: The Bob Knight Story, which
will airMarch 2.
Mohr Sports, a new series hosted by Jerry Maguire star and
comedian Jay Mohr, debuts Feb. 9.
The first episode of Down Low: Life in the D-League, a new series on
life in the National Basketball Association's new developmental league, will
premiere in the block.
ESPN will rotate in several existing series, including talk show Pardon
the Interruption, documentary-style Sidelines and The
Season.
Come spring, the block will be moved to another -- still undecided --
night.
