ESPN Sets On-Demand HD
ESPN is creating an on-demand high-definition product it says it will make available to all cable operators. At launch, ESPN HD video-on-demand will offer one college football and basketball game each week. As more games are produced in HD, the network plans to increase the on-demand offerings.
ESPN HD VOD will offer the Big East and Big Ten college basketball tournaments and the Peach Bowl and Outback Bowl college football games.
