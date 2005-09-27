ESPN Sets Date for Mobile Service

ESPN has set Feb. 5 as the official rollout date for its new mobile phone service. Until then, Mobile ESPN will be available on a limited basis in time for the holiday season.

The company also announced Wednesday that it has flipped the name from "ESPN Mobile" to "Mobile ESPN," saying the new name reflects the service's mission: to provide "one-touch, real-time" access to personalized ESPN sports content.

The service will ride on Sprint's mobile network and use Evolution Data Optimized (EVDO) technology to deliver video, data and audio. Sprint expects to make EVDO available to 143 million users by the end of the year.

In addition to scores and breaking news, ESPN says the new service will have commentary and analysis; fantasy sports information and team management; and audio and video programming. Mobile ESPN phones will also be able to play MP3 audio files.