ESPN Seeks User-Generated MNF Promos

Are you ready for some user-generated videos?

Some lucky cheeseheads and hogs will have a national platform for their fan frenzy thanks to ESPN.

Monday Night Football is soliciting fan videos promoting their teams. Each week, a video from each of the two opposing teams for the next week's contest will be picked for airing during the game.

In addition, ESPN.com will post a "cross-section" of submissions. The winners will be chosen by MNF crew members, who will also monitor submissions to make sure they are "suitable."

Web surfers will also be able to rate the videos that pass muster with those crew members.