ESPN scores in weekly ratings
ESPN claimed the top spot the latest weekly cable Nielsen ratings thanks to
stellar ratings for its weekend football programming.
ESPN finished the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 with a 2.3 average in prime time,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
It's Sunday Night Football telecast on Nov. 3 grabbed a 6.3 rating, good
enough to be the highest-rated cable program, and the night before, ESPN notched
a 3.9 rating for a prime time college football game.
TNT finished in second with a 1.8 average, followed by Lifetime with a 1.7
rating and Nickelodeon at a 1.6 average.
Two more Turner Broadcasting networks, TBS Superstation and Cartoon Networks,
tied for fifth with 1.4 prime time averages.
