ESPN scores in weekly ratings

ESPN claimed the top spot the latest weekly cable Nielsen ratings thanks to

stellar ratings for its weekend football programming.

ESPN finished the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 with a 2.3 average in prime time,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

It's Sunday Night Football telecast on Nov. 3 grabbed a 6.3 rating, good

enough to be the highest-rated cable program, and the night before, ESPN notched

a 3.9 rating for a prime time college football game.

TNT finished in second with a 1.8 average, followed by Lifetime with a 1.7

rating and Nickelodeon at a 1.6 average.

Two more Turner Broadcasting networks, TBS Superstation and Cartoon Networks,

tied for fifth with 1.4 prime time averages.