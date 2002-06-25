ESPN scores with U.S.-Germany

It turns out that plenty of soccer fans were willing to get up extra early

June 21 to watch ESPN's coverage of the U.S.-Germany World Cup quarterfinal

match.

ESPN nabbed a 4.4 rating for the game, which started at 7:30 a.m. Friday. It

was the network's highest-rated soccer game and the most-watched, with nearly 4

million households tuning in.

A 1994 match between the United States and Columbia, which drew a 4.3 rating,

previously claimed the title of highest-rated soccer game.