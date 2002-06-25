ESPN scores with U.S.-Germany
It turns out that plenty of soccer fans were willing to get up extra early
June 21 to watch ESPN's coverage of the U.S.-Germany World Cup quarterfinal
match.
ESPN nabbed a 4.4 rating for the game, which started at 7:30 a.m. Friday. It
was the network's highest-rated soccer game and the most-watched, with nearly 4
million households tuning in.
A 1994 match between the United States and Columbia, which drew a 4.3 rating,
previously claimed the title of highest-rated soccer game.
