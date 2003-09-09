ESPN scores goal with football
ESPN grabbed stellar ratings for its Sunday Night Football telecast Sept. 7
between the Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders.
The game scored an 8.9 rating and 10.8 million viewers, making it the
most-watched cable program for the week of Sept. 1-8, according to
Nielsen Media Research.
ESPN finished the week with a robust 2.6 average in prime time and 3 million
viewers, but it still finished second to Turner Network Television, which averaged a 2.7 rating and 3.3
million viewers.
Lifetime Television followed in third place with a 1.9 rating and 2 million
viewers. Lifetime started off this week with a bang, nabbing a 4.0 rating with
4.1 million viewers Sept. 8 for the debut of its latest original movie, Sex
and the Single Mom.
Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy continued to build its
audience, reaching a 3.3 rating with 3.4 million viewers for its Sept. 2
episode. Bravo finished the week with a 0.6 average in prime time.
