ESPN scores goal with football

ESPN grabbed stellar ratings for its Sunday Night Football telecast Sept. 7

between the Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders.

The game scored an 8.9 rating and 10.8 million viewers, making it the

most-watched cable program for the week of Sept. 1-8, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

ESPN finished the week with a robust 2.6 average in prime time and 3 million

viewers, but it still finished second to Turner Network Television, which averaged a 2.7 rating and 3.3

million viewers.

Lifetime Television followed in third place with a 1.9 rating and 2 million

viewers. Lifetime started off this week with a bang, nabbing a 4.0 rating with

4.1 million viewers Sept. 8 for the debut of its latest original movie, Sex

and the Single Mom.

Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy continued to build its

audience, reaching a 3.3 rating with 3.4 million viewers for its Sept. 2

episode. Bravo finished the week with a 0.6 average in prime time.