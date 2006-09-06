ESPN Scores With College Football

ESPN warmed up for next week’s debut of Monday Night Football with a Sept. 4 telecast of a Miami-Florida State game that was the most-viewed college football game in the history of the network.

The Monday-night college game averaged a network-record 6.33 million households, and its 6.9 rating was the second-highest number ever for a college football game on ESPN (a game between the same teams on Oct. 8, 1994, averaged a 7.7).

ESPN2 also covered Monday’s game live, though with a non-traditional format that presented several camera angles at once. That telecast averaged 677,000 households and a 0.7 rating.

Sister network ABC also had some success with primetime college football, as its debut of a new 12-week Saturday Night Football series averaged 6.067 million households and a 5.4 rating for a Notre Dame-Georgia Tech game.

ABC will hope for a bigger number this Saturday when it airs a matchup between #1 ranked Ohio State and #2 ranked Texas at 8 p.m. ET.